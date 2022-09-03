Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

TRP stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

