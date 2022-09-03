Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

