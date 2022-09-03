Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after buying an additional 211,774 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,370.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 346,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HP opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

