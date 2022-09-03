Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,104,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 145,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.