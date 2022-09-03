Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,140 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

XSMO stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.