Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 695.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after buying an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $104.19 and a 12-month high of $161.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

