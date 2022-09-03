Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.06%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,203. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 62,300 shares of company stock worth $1,441,460. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

