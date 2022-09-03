Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 246.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,577 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after acquiring an additional 211,006 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 251.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

