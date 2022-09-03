Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 551.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 120,264 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

Shares of SJM opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

