Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.54 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $555.31 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

