Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $212,842.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,060,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,945 shares of company stock valued at $67,637,415 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

