Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 186.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 103.4% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth about $6,355,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,612,000 after buying an additional 70,037 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 55,032 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,907,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $82.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.30%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.