Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Professional were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Professional by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Professional by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Professional by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Professional in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Professional ( NASDAQ:PFHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Professional had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Hovde Group lowered Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Professional to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Professional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

