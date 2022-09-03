Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 154.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.