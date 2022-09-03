Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 240,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,685,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,615,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

