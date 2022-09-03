Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,615 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

