Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,085 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,690,000 after acquiring an additional 77,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,612,000 after acquiring an additional 115,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,338,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,291 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,303. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

Shares of CHRW opened at $115.36 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

