Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 41,141 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) by 158.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.