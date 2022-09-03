Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Entergy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.07.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

About Entergy



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

