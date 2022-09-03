Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 174.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,922 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,925 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 871.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 92.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

