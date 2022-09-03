Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,064 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,632,000 after purchasing an additional 448,092 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of URTH opened at $108.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.31. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75.

