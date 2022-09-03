Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,470 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $77.31 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

