Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,851 Shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of RTH stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $144.85 and a 1 year high of $199.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.