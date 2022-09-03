Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,041 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $104.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.17. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

