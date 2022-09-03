Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 421,286 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after buying an additional 159,644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $86.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

