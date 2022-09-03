Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 42,386 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
AQUA stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.77.
Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
