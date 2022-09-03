Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,337 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,885,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.5 %

SBAC stock opened at $318.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

