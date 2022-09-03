Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,287 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $21.24 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

