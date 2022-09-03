Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 72,997 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,997 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 131,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

BATS PREF opened at $17.61 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

