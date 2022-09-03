Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,180 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,328 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,836 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,698,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 657,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after acquiring an additional 258,952 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

