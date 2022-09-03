Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,413 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZBH opened at $105.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.