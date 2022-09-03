Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,494 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,366,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $143,204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 441.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,079 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.