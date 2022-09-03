Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,707 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Shares of GXO opened at $43.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.38. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

