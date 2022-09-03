Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,330 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 504,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 391,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,751 shares of company stock valued at $891,694. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of RLAY opened at $25.03 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

