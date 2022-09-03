Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVMD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 48.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 823.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,358,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

