RiverPark Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,329 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

