Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

