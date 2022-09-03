Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.67

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 1239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 367,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,279.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,130,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 616,516 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 853.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 84,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

