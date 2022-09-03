Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $65.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.37.

Ciena Stock Down 2.8 %

CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $158,256.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,879 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Ciena by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

