Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $608.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.