Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Position Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

