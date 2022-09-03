Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $6.81

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.50. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 1,791 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.