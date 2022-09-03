Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,104,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 56,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

