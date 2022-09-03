SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $9.43. SecureWorks shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 553 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCWX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

SecureWorks Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $864.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 6,185 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $67,230.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 365,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,669.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

