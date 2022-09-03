Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet



Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

