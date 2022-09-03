Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMAR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Trading Up 10.8 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,261 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,082,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.