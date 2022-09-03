Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.