SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 192,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,030 and sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.