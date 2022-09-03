SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $3.06. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 985 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

About SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $5,463,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

