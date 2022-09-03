SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 259,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 344,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLRN stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

